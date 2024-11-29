Iran determined to promote ties with China: parliament speaker
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf answers a question at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that the country is determined to expand relations with China.
He made the remarks on Wednesday at a press conference in Tehran while answering a question by Xinhua about bilateral cooperation.
Noting that the two countries' relations were "strategic, lasting, and influential" at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, Qalibaf stressed connections between the two countries in such fields as environmental, economic, cultural, political, security, and defense.
He added that multilateral mechanisms like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are providing the two countries with fresh opportunities to expand their relations and cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Iran agree to promote implementation of comprehensive cooperation plan
- Chinese embassy holds ceremony to celebrate 53rd anniversary of China-Iran ties
- Iran lauds China-mediated reconciliation talks among Palestinian factions
- China appreciates Iranian president-elect's remarks on bilateral relations: spokesperson
- Ties with China to continue under Iran's new administration: spokesman
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.