Iran determined to promote ties with China: parliament speaker

Xinhua) 10:40, November 29, 2024

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf answers a question at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that the country is determined to expand relations with China.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at a press conference in Tehran while answering a question by Xinhua about bilateral cooperation.

Noting that the two countries' relations were "strategic, lasting, and influential" at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, Qalibaf stressed connections between the two countries in such fields as environmental, economic, cultural, political, security, and defense.

He added that multilateral mechanisms like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are providing the two countries with fresh opportunities to expand their relations and cooperation.

