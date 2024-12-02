Home>>
Chinese vice premier to visit Iran
(Xinhua) 16:00, December 02, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit Iran from Dec. 3 to 4, at the invitation of Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iran determined to promote ties with China: parliament speaker
- China, Iran agree to promote implementation of comprehensive cooperation plan
- Chinese embassy holds ceremony to celebrate 53rd anniversary of China-Iran ties
- Iran lauds China-mediated reconciliation talks among Palestinian factions
- China appreciates Iranian president-elect's remarks on bilateral relations: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.