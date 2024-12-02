Chinese vice premier to visit Iran

Xinhua) 16:00, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit Iran from Dec. 3 to 4, at the invitation of Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.

