China, Iran agree to further implement comprehensive cooperation plan

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Saturday, agreeing to further promote the implementation of the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the successful meeting between the two heads of state during the 16th BRICS Summit provided strategic guidance for deepening China-Iran relations.

Noting the time-honored China-Iran relations and the traditional friendship between the two peoples, Wang said that enhanced coordination and cooperation between China and Iran will not only benefit the two peoples, but also contribute to regional and world peace, stability and development.

The two sides should continue to support each other on issues concerning their core interests, steadily promote practical cooperation and enhance cooperation in multilateral fields, Wang said.

He called for closer coordination and cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework and for the upgrading and strengthening of BRICS cooperation, to better safeguard the common interests of the Global South.

In the face of instability and uncertainty in today's world, Wang said China and Iran must stay focused and strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly advocate and practice genuine multilateralism, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system.

Araghchi said that developing and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China is the priority of Iran's foreign policy, and Iran attaches great importance to China's important role in upholding justice in international affairs.

Iran abides by the one-China principle and firmly supports China's legitimate position on issues concerning China's core interests such as Xinjiang, Xizang and human rights, Araghchi said.

He said that Iran looks forward to closer high-level exchanges with China, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the SCO and BRICS, and safeguarding common interests.

The two sides agreed to further promote the implementation of the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan, strengthen the exchange of experience in governance in the fields of politics and diplomacy, legislative bodies, law enforcement and justice, economy and trade.

They also agreed to increase cooperation in youth, education, sports, science and technology, culture, tourism, ecological and environmental protection, health, radio and television, and deepen people-to-people, sub-national and sister-city exchanges.

On the Iranian nuclear issue, Wang stressed that China always stands for a political and diplomatic resolution and upholds the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), opposes sanctions and pressure at every turn and firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests. He also called on all relevant parties to play a constructive role in resuming dialogue and negotiation.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for China's important role in promoting and maintaining the JCPOA and a willingness to maintain close communication with China.

