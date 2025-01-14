Feature: China-aided renovation of cricket stadium to greatly benefit Grenadians

Xinhua) 14:33, January 14, 2025

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Nineteen-year-old Danny Joseph, a player of the Grenada national cricket team, has been professionally trained at the National Cricket Stadium since childhood.

For him, the stadium, where he also spends leisure time playing with friends "is a good place and like a home."

Joseph dreams to play for the West Indies cricket team in the future. He said he believes that more professional facilities after the stadium's China-aided renovation will provide higher-quality training opportunities, bringing him closer to his dream.

Cricket is a beloved sport in Grenada and other Caribbean island nations. The outdoor team sport is not only an integral part of Grenadians' daily life, but also a source of national pride.

Patrick Louison, general manager of the Grenada National Stadium Authority, said that the stadium under renovation by a Chinese company has played a significant role in the life of Grenadians.

"We are grateful for the Chinese to come and do this repair work for us," Louison told Xinhua on the cricket field.

Located on the coast in the capital of St. George's, the National Cricket Stadium and the adjacent National Athletic Stadium together form Grenada's National Stadium. They were rebuilt by Chinese enterprises with aid from the Chinese government after the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Grenada in 2005.

The circular cricket stadium is the largest single structure construction in this Eastern Caribbean island nation, which can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators. It has hosted a wide range of games, such as the 2007 Cricket World Cup, while also serving as a venue for the country's large celebrations, cultural events and entertainment activities.

The renovation project aided by the Chinese government and undertaken by Shanghai Baoye Group, a subsidiary company of China Minmetals Corporation, officially commenced in March 2024.

Zhang Xiang, the project's technical team leader, said that their main tasks include repairing the steel structure of the stands, replacing roof tiles, waterproofing the roof, repainting walls, as well as upgrading systems concerning surveillance, display screens, sound, networking and fire safety.

Despite challenges such as floods, hurricanes and the lack of large machinery, the Chinese team has been advancing the project in safety and with high quality, Zhang said, adding that the project is expected to be completed by summer this year.

Joseph's coach, Junior Murray, was the first Grenadian to play for the West Indies and has his name prominently displayed at the National Cricket Stadium in recognition of his performance.

Murray, 56, has dedicated his post-retirement career to training Grenada's next generation of cricket players.

"The stadium is a really good thing for our country. I think China is doing a fantastic job," Murray said. He believes that after the renovation, the stadium will host more international games and help more Grenadian athletes enhance their skills to make their dreams come true.

While the primary renovation work is near completion, some Chinese and Grenadian workers are repairing the stadium seats. Praising the work of the Chinese team, Louison said he believes that with more events and activities to be held, the stadium will significantly boost local businesses such as catering, lodging and transportation.

Zhang told Xinhua that they hired local construction workers and fully utilized local building materials, meanwhile offering technical training, which will boost the development of local construction industry.

As one of the first major projects following the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Grenada, the National Cricket Stadium symbolizes the friendship between China and Grenada. Both Murray and Joseph expressed their wish to learn more about China and welcomed more Chinese friends to visit Grenada.

"China is doing a lot for Grenada. We can see things happening here," Murray said. Over the past two decades, the development of bilateral relations has brought tangible changes to this island nation, he added.

In his opinion, China-proposed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative have supported Grenada's economic and social development, "trying to get Grenada at a level that we were never before."

"We can see our country moving forward," Murray said.

Louison said the National Cricket Stadium is a testament to China-Grenada friendship, adding that Grenada will seize the opportunities presented by its relationship with China to benefit its people.

"The expectation for the two countries' friendship is to continue and to grow from strength to strength, stronger every day," said Louison.

