China to expand cooperation with Grenada: Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with visiting Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to align development strategies with Grenada, and expand cooperation with the country in such areas as new energy, the digital economy and the blue economy to enhance China-Grenada mutual beneficial cooperation, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

Li made the remarks in talks with visiting Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in Beijing.

Li noted that over the past 20 years since the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Grenada, both sides have upheld mutual respect and equality, maintained close high-level exchanges, and expanded pragmatic cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China will work with Grenada to consolidate political mutual trust, provide firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and continuously expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, said Li.

China is willing to align development strategies with Grenada, Li stressed, adding that based on the joint efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the two sides should deepen cooperation in traditional sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and healthcare, while expanding cooperation in emerging fields, including new energy, the digital economy and the blue economy.

"China encourages qualified Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Grenada," Li said.

He said that China is ready to assist Grenada and other Caribbean nations in climate adaptation to promote the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement. China will work with Grenada to jointly safeguard the interests of the Global South, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Li added.

Mitchell commended China's remarkable contributions in poverty alleviation, which are exemplary particularly for developing countries. The prime minister also expressed appreciation for China's long-standing support and assistance in Grenada's economic and social development, and praised China's role in leading the development of the Global South.

Grenada will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle, said the prime minister, adding that the country supports the three major global initiatives proposed by China, and will enhance multilateral coordination and cooperation with China.

Following the talks, they witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in areas including jointly building the Belt and Road, economy, trade, green development, culture, media and climate change.

