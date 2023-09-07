Chinese FM meets Grenada's minister for foreign affairs

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Grenada's Minister for Foreign Affairs Joseph Andall in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Grenada's Minister for Foreign Affairs Joseph Andall on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Grenada is an important country in the Caribbean and a friendly partner of China, and both sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, and their bilateral relations have become more mature since the resumption of diplomatic ties.

Wang noted that China highly appreciates Grenada's adherence to the one-China principle, respects Grenada's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports Grenada in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions, and stands ready to work with Grenada to open up new prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Andall said that China, a great ancient civilization with great achievements in development today, has always fully respected and treated Grenada on an equal footing, and provided valuable support for Grenada's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood.

Grenada cherishes its relations with China and will firmly abide by the one-China principle and be a reliable friend of China, Andall said, adding that Grenada highly appreciates China's role as a responsible major country in upholding justice in international affairs, sharing development achievements with countries in the "Global South," and is willing to actively participate in a series of important global initiatives proposed by China.

Wang emphasized that China is willing to work with all parties to build a high-quality Belt and Road and share opportunities, development and prosperity.

As an ex-officio member of the "Global South," Wang said China will continue to stand on the side of developing countries, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, especially small and medium-sized countries, and defend international fairness and justice.

