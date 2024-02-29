Students from Grenada celebrate Chinese New Year in Qingdao

February 29, 2024

Eight students from Grenada, currently studying in China, visited the Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province, during the Spring Festival holiday in 2024.

Students from Grenada pose for a photo in Huangnixiang village, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, during the Spring Festival holiday in 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

During their five-day visit, the students delved into China's rich culture and enjoyed an unforgettable Chinese New Year experience in a picturesque local village.

On Feb. 9, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the eight students visited Qingdao's Yangjiashanli Rural Revitalization Demonstration Area. There, they actively participated in traditional Chinese folk customs, such as writing Spring Festival couplets, paper-cutting, and writing the character "Fu," which means blessing in English.

In Huangnixiang village, the students engaged in discussions with local children and villagers, enjoyed cultural performances, and delighted the community with their own performances.

Shamar Nicholas Smith, a student from Grenada, creates a paper cut. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"This activity was highly significant as it allowed us to showcase Chinese New Year culture to our foreign friends, enabling them to experience the charm of Chinese culture. It also strengthened the bond of friendship between us," said Wang Liyun, a local villager.

In September 2023, Red Mud Village in Grenada and Huangnixiang village established a friendly village relationship, making Huangnixiang village the first international friendship village in Shandong Province.

On Feb. 10, the students, dressed in Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, explored Aduohuayu, a town reflecting the Tang Dynasty's (618-907) characteristics. They delved into the world of poetry, experienced Maoqiang opera (a local opera style), admired fish lanterns and round fans featuring Su embroidery, examined Peking Opera masks, and tasted local Chinese New Year snacks.

Students from Grenada learn to make dumplings. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The following day, the students visited the Langyatai Scenic Area. Afterward, they had the chance to learn the art of rubbing, a traditional technique, at a cultural and creative product store.

The students attended a performance demonstrating the ancient Chinese martial arts of Tai Chi and Tai Chi Sword on Feb. 12. In the afternoon, they visited a winter wonderland of ice and snow and participated in various snow and ice sports.

On Feb. 13, the students visited a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experience center designed for international students at a local TCM hospital. This visit offered them a distinctive chance to learn about TCM and understand its cultural importance.

"This was and will remain the best experience I've ever had in China. The people of Qingdao have been extremely welcoming, friendly, and generous to us the entire time. It felt like home the entire time; I honestly forgot that I was still in China. Chinese culture is normally studied and heard about, but to experience all of it during the Spring Festival was truly amazing," said Shamar Nicholas Smith, a student from Grenada.

