China's top legislator meets with Grenadian PM

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell on Monday in Beijing.

To bring more benefits to the two peoples, China is ready to work with Grenada to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and is prepared to be like-minded friends, good fellows seeking common development and good partners walking hand in hand, Zhao said.

He noted that the NPC of China is willing to maintain its friendly exchange with the parliament of Grenada and strengthen the exchange of experience in legislation, supervision and governance, creating a sound legal environment and consolidating public support for deepened friendly bilateral cooperation.

Mitchell said that Grenada attaches great importance to developing its relations with China and adheres firmly to the one-China principle.

Grenada is willing to learn from China's successful development experience, deepen cooperation with China in various fields, and strengthen exchange between legislative bodies so as to achieve common development, Mitchell said.

