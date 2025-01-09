Grenadian PM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:43, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell will pay an official visit to China from Jan. 11 to 17, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Thursday.

