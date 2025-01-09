Home>>
Grenadian PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:43, January 09, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell will pay an official visit to China from Jan. 11 to 17, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Thursday.
