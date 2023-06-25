Feature: Small projects make big moves. China-Barbados friendship enters new era

People walk on a beach in Bridgetown, capital of Barbados, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Through a range of diverse initiatives, the friendship between China and Barbados has brought warmth and improved the lives of its residents across oceans and continents.

BRIDGETOWN, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Over the past four decades, China and Barbados have forged an enduring bond of cooperation and friendship since establishing diplomatic relations in 1977.

COOPERATION IN SPORTS

Sir Garfield Sobers, the esteemed cricketer who earned numerous honors, holds a special place as a "national hero" in the hearts of Barbadians. His extraordinary achievements inspire and resonate in Barbados and across the Caribbean region.

In the parish of St. Michael, Barbados, stands a gymnasium named after Sir Sobers, also known locally as the Wildey Gymnasium. It shows the high respect Barbadians have for this legendary athlete and has become one of the most important multi-purpose activity centers in the island country.

According to Neil Murrell, director of sport at the National Sports Council of Barbados, the gymnasium, which can accommodate nearly 5,000 people and contains a fitness center, was built in 1992 and renovated again in 2017 with Chinese aid.

"The gymnasium's really been a good asset for Barbados," he said. "It has been an international landmark where people come here from (other regions or countries) to view those events."

Charles Griffith, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, highly praised the venue. "The facility is a primary sporting complex on the island. We have had a lot of benefits as a result of the relation between the People's Republic of China and Barbados," he said.

"I look forward to many more years of cooperation with China as it relates to sports and culture," Griffith added.

This aerial photo taken on May 29, 2023 shows a coastal view of Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

ENHANCES FOOD SECURITY

In the parish of St. Thomas, a significant project is underway to enhance Barbados' food security. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Chinese workers, the construction site of the China-Aid Centre for Food Security and Entrepreneurship Project in Barbados has witnessed substantial progress, with the main buildings taking shape.

According to Wu Sunqing, the project manager from Shanghai Construction Group, the project spans an area of 54,000 square meters. It comprises 13 buildings, including processing plants for fruit, vegetable, chocolate and cotton; a laboratory; and a conference center.

As a Caribbean island, Barbados relies heavily on imports of food and vegetables, with the need to improve agricultural production and processing technologies.

The center holds immense importance in ensuring the nation's food security, driving agricultural development and enhancing the quality of life for the people.

"As part of Barbados' long-term agricultural planning and development, the implementation of the project is a landmark event of China's aid to the island country's development," Wu said. "The project will be a new benchmark for China-Barbados friendship."

China has provided various forms of support to Barbados, including grants, concessional loans and human resources training, which have continuously benefited the people of Barbados, said Chinese Ambassador to Barbados Yan Xiusheng.

Yan added that Chinese assistance projects play an essential role in the local economy and social life, symbolizing the friendship between the two countries.

A man sits on a bench in Bridgetown, capital of Barbados, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

BILATERAL CULTURAL EXCHANGES

For more than 40 years, the stories of a legendary Chinese coach still circulate among Barbadian sports enthusiasts.

"He is a very popular table tennis coach in Barbados, and the excellent skills he has taught continue to be passed on among the generations of Barbadian players," said Dale Rudder, former president of Barbados Table Tennis Association.

After unremitting efforts by Li Renyan, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, the coach was finally identified as Yang Ying, the first Chinese table tennis coach in Barbados. He was invited to coach the Barbadian national team in 1979.

"I am very happy that the people of Barbados still remember me after so many years," said the 91-year-old.

The legend initiated by Coach Yang continued to thrive even after 40 years when Wu Cong, the second Chinese table tennis coach, arrived in Barbados. His arrival helped the national team win third place in the Caribbean table tennis championships.

"As the only Confucius Institute in Barbados, our institute shoulders the task of teaching Chinese and spreading Chinese culture (in Barbados)," Li said. "We have carried out Chinese teaching in two primary schools, one middle school and three colleges and universities, with about 1,000 students each year."

