China, Caribbean countries to hold foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 09:46, April 29, 2022

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China and nine Caribbean countries that have diplomatic relations with China will hold a foreign ministers' meeting on Friday via video link, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Wang said.

Participants will hold an in-depth exchange of views on China-Caribbean relations and issues of common concern, the spokesperson said.

