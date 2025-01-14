Grenadian PM lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square

January 14, 2025

Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

