Pakistani president, PM reiterate resolve to eliminate terrorism

Xinhua) 13:40, January 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated the resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from their country, official statements said.

Zardari reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism, saying that the security forces remain fully engaged in ensuring peace and stability across the nation, the President's Office said in a statement.

He also highlighted the collective resolve of the Pakistani people in the fight against terrorism and expressed confidence that ongoing counter-terrorism efforts will lead to a peaceful and secure future for the country.

Sharif echoed similar sentiments, expressing solidarity with the security forces, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

He reiterated the government's determination to continue the fight against terrorism until the threat is completely eliminated.

Both leaders also commended the country's security forces for killing nine terrorists in successful operations against militants in the northwestern North Waziristan district.

