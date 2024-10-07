Pakistani PM condemns attack on Chinese convoy in Karachi

October 07, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep shock and sorrow on Monday over the attack on a Chinese national convoy in the country's southern port city of Karachi on Sunday night, which resulted in the deaths of two Chinese citizens and left another injured.

In an official statement, the prime minister strongly condemned the "heinous act" and offered his "heartfelt condolences" to the people of China, especially the families of the victims.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by last night's tragic incident in Karachi, resulting in the loss of two precious Chinese lives and injuring another," said the prime minister, praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

Sharif assured that an immediate investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to protecting Chinese nationals in the country, pledging that every possible measure would be taken to ensure their safety.

"Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being," he added.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said that the attack happened at about 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (1800 GMT) when a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

