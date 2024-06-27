Pakistan to strengthen action, cooperation for drug-free society: PM

Xinhua) 09:50, June 27, 2024

ISLAMABAD, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his country's firm determination to strengthen action and cooperation to collectively achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

"The menace of drug abuse is a global concern unconfined by territorial boundaries plaguing the society. The Pakistani government places utmost priority on addressing the issue of drug abuse and taking effective measures to combat illicit trafficking," the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In collective efforts to fight against the menace of drug abuse, Sharif underlined that the country needs to align with internationally recognized best practices, placing a strong emphasis on upholding human rights and guaranteeing that individuals grappling with addiction receive the essential support they need.

"This encompasses improving accessibility to medical and psychological services for rehabilitation, as well as integrating scientific research into policy formulation," he added.

Highlighting that combating the illicit trade and trafficking of drugs is a shared responsibility, the prime minister urged the stakeholders including non-governmental organizations, civil society, and the media to actively support Pakistan's efforts in tackling drug abuse, illicit trafficking, and the stigmatization of drug users.

