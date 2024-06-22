Senior CPC official visits Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Pakistan from June 20 to June 22.
During the visit, Liu met with President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, as well as with people of all social sectors in Pakistan.
The CPC senior official also attended the China-Pakistan Political Parties Forum and the third meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism and delivered a speech.
Both sides agreed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and the two countries' friendship is unbreakable.
The two sides agreed to implement the new important consensus between the leaders of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchanges, deepen exchanges and mutual learning on governance experience, promote high-quality joint construction of the CPEC, and promote the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.
