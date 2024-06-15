Pakistan to follow China's Shenzhen lead to promote business opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that his country will seek assistance from Chinese experts to establish a pilot facilitation center modeled after the one-stop shop in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, to promote a business and investor-friendly environment, the prime minister's office said.

Addressing a meeting to enhance business opportunities and facilitate the business community, Sharif said that strengthening the export sector and facilitating investors are the main priorities of the country, the office said.

The prime minister also gave the greenlight to the Ease of Business Act, emphasizing that fostering a business and investment-friendly environment is vital for the country's economic development.

He proposed that documentation processes for business and trading community be simplified through one-window operations.

Sharif also directed the introduction of an online one-window Pakistan business portal to integrate services from all relevant agencies into a single platform, making it easier for businesses to access required services.

