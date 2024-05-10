Pakistan's FM to visit China

Xinhua) 20:07, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to China and hold the fifth round of the Foreign Minister-Level China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue from May 13 to 16, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

Dar was invited by Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Lin said.

