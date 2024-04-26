Pakistan committed to common goal of malaria-free world: PM

Xinhua, April 26, 2024

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that his country is committed to a common goal of a malaria-free world, calling for international partners and organizations to unite in efforts to end malaria.

Despite Pakistan's achievements in malaria control, sustaining the gains still remains a challenge as it affects more than one million people every year, the prime minister said in his message on World Malaria Day being observed Thursday.

Sharif said the government of Pakistan has been striving to combat the disease by taking an array of measures over the last few years as every citizen has the right to live a healthy and prosperous life.

Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, through the Common Management Unit Malaria and other national and international partners and stakeholders, has significantly enhanced the free malaria testing and treatment facilities in malaria-endemic districts across the country, he said.

"We must work collaboratively to strengthen healthcare systems, increase access to quality diagnosis and treatment, and raise awareness about the importance of prevention and control measures of malaria," he added.

The prime minister also called upon the research and academic institutions to flag scientific advances to experts as well as the public to showcase their efforts and reflect on how to further scale up malaria control interventions.

