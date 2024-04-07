Policeman killed in explosion in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 17:03, April 07, 2024

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A policeman was killed and another injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The incident happened in the tribal district of Bajaur where the police party was targeted by a roadside improvised explosive device, Saad Khan, media coordinator of the state-owned Rescue organization 1122 in Bajaur, told Xinhua.

The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The blast site was cordoned off for investigations.

