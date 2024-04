7 killed, 22 injured as van falls in ditch in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 17:07, April 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people were killed and 22 others injured when a van fell into a ditch in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, the rescue service reported on Friday.

The accident took place Thursday night in Garhi Dupatta area of Muzaffarabad when a passenger van went off the road in a mountainous terrain and fell on the roof of a house before eventually hitting the ditch, resulting in casualties, said the rescue service.

The deceased included a person who was in the house upon which the bus fell, it added.

Following the accident, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the local hospitals, the rescue service said, adding that three injured were in critical condition.

