Pakistan slams U.S. panel report on religious freedom
ISLAMABAD, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Thursday slammed the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report, saying that it is based on "faulty assumptions."
The commission's 2024 Annual Report released earlier this month was "based on unsubstantiated allegations and non-reflective of the ground realities in Pakistan," spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said here during a weekly media briefing.
Pakistan believes that USCIRF's annual exercise of designating countries is unwarranted and futile, the spokesperson said.
"Such arbitrary designations also undermine the objective of fostering understanding and cooperation, which can only be achieved through dialogue and constructive engagement," she added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden says U.S. won't provide weapons to Israel for Rafah invasion
- California health department warns fake Botox injections causing hospitalizations, serious reactions
- U.S. updates dog importation regulation
- 11 tornadoes hit western Michigan
- U.S. House votes to kill motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.