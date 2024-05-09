11 tornadoes hit western Michigan

CHICAGO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Eleven tornadoes hit western part of U.S. Midwestern state of Michigan Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes downed trees and power lines and scattered debris from buildings and homes. Up to 20 people reportedly were hospitalized for injuries from blown glass and debris, no fatalities were reported, the Detroit News reported Wednesday.

Consumers Energy reported early Wednesday that about 23,400 of its customers were left without power after the sweep of the tornadoes.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for affected areas, namely Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on Wednesday urged residents to follow cleanup guidelines set by the state.

