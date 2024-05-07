Columbia University cancels university-wide commencement following student protests

Xinhua) 09:44, May 07, 2024

NEW YORK, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Columbia University, located in New York City, the United States, announced on Monday that its university-wide commencement initially scheduled on May 15 has been canceled.

Instead, the institution will focus on hosting smaller celebrations within its various schools, saying that "these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to (students) and their families."

Security and safety concerns are the bases for the change, according to an anonymous university spokesperson.

This move comes after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests and counter-protests, culminating in a student-led occupation of Hamilton Hall, an academic building on campus, on April 29.

Traditionally, the commencements are held on Morningside Campus' main lawn. However, the South Fields have been a hotspot for student protests, including the site for the 14-day "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

During this turbulent time, some classes shifted to hybrid learning and eventually students were denied access to campus unless housed in dorms.

The announcement was posted on the university's commencement website with most students receiving the information through news outlets. It's learnt that no official e-mail has been sent out to students at Columbia University or Barnard College.

Around 15,000 students are expecting to graduate from the university this year. The schedule and lists of individual school ceremonies can be found on the commencement website.

The University of Southern California cancelled its commencement ceremony on April 25, due to pro-Palestinian protests on campus and its valedictorian's pro-Palestine views. Columbia University is the first Ivy League school to cancel.

Following the arrests of 109 protesters on the campus of Columbia University on April 29, the presence of police will remain on campus through at least May 17, at the request of the university.

