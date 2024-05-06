7 injured in California shooting outside nightclub

Xinhua) 11:12, May 06, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were shot and injured outside a nightclub in Southern California port city Long Beach late Saturday, authorities said on Sunday.

The Long Beach Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. local time Saturday (0615 GMT Sunday).

"Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims, and immediately began rendering medical aid," it said, adding that victims were transported to local hospitals by either Long Beach Fire Department personnel or themselves.

All the seven victims are male adults. Three of the injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries while four others were in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates at least two male suspects fired shots at a group of people and the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Police detectives are investigating the shooting and it is believed to be gang-related.

