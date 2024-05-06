7 injured in California shooting outside nightclub
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were shot and injured outside a nightclub in Southern California port city Long Beach late Saturday, authorities said on Sunday.
The Long Beach Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. local time Saturday (0615 GMT Sunday).
"Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims, and immediately began rendering medical aid," it said, adding that victims were transported to local hospitals by either Long Beach Fire Department personnel or themselves.
All the seven victims are male adults. Three of the injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries while four others were in critical but stable condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates at least two male suspects fired shots at a group of people and the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.
Police detectives are investigating the shooting and it is believed to be gang-related.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2,000 arrested so far in protests on U.S. campuses amid growing domestic discontent
- Reinvestigation: Why do major U.S. ratings agencies manipulate Global South's sovereign credit ratings?
- Over 100 arrested at UT-Austin amid pro-Palestinian protest
- U.S. mid-range missiles in Southeast Asia harm regional peace and stability, say Indonesian experts
- U.S. says security deal with Saudi close to completion
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.