U.S. mid-range missiles in Southeast Asia harm regional peace and stability, say Indonesian experts

Xinhua) 10:10, April 30, 2024

JAKARTA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States is the destabilizing factor that is undermining peace and stability in Southeast Asia, said Indonesian experts following the deployment of U.S. medium-range ballistic missiles in the Philippines and the two countries' joint military exercise.

The Philippines has recently taken frequent actions in the South China Sea, "all of which are inseparable from the instruction and support of the U.S.," said Bambang Suryono, president of the Jakarta-based think tank Nanyang ASEAN Foundation.

Washington aims to hinder China's development and strength by actively trying to get involved in the South China Sea affairs, he said.

"Most ASEAN countries are against the military interference by the U.S. in the South China Sea. Just take a look at the locations of the U.S. military bases, anybody will realize that the U.S. is the destabilizing force for peace in the South China Sea," he added.

The territorial disputes in the South China Sea should only be resolved through mutual consultation among the countries involved in Southeast Asia and China, said Veronika Saraswati, senior researcher at Indonesia's leading think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Intervention by countries outside the region, like the U.S., will only aggravate the situation in the South China Sea," she said.

She emphasized that the Philippines should play a more active and responsible role in maintaining regional peace, rather than aligning with Western powers and pushing the situation into conflict.

"It's a dangerous and reckless move that the Philippines allowed the U.S. to deploy missiles in its territory. It sabotaged peace and stability in Southeast Asia, violated ASEAN centrality, and made ASEAN people constantly live in fear of war," said Saraswati.

Johanes Herlijanto, a lecturer at Pelita Harapan University, said that Southeast Asia rejects any behavior that may increase tensions in the South China Sea.

His view is shared by many experts, including Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesia's ambassador to China.

"I believe that we must create a peaceful and enabling environment for our region so that cooperation in various areas can continue to improve," said Oratmangun.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)