U.S. says security deal with Saudi close to completion

Xinhua) 09:42, April 30, 2024

RIYADH, April 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said here on Monday that the United States nears finishing a security deal with Saudi Arabia.

He made the remarks while visiting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General Secretariate, where he attended the joint ministerial meeting with the foreign ministers of the GCC countries.

The two sides reviewed means to enhance relations and cooperation and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, they stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and efforts to ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A separate meeting was held between Blinken and Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah at the GCC headquarters on efforts to promote bilateral ties and situations in Gaza.

During his trip to Riyadh, the top U.S. diplomat also attended the World Economic Forum special meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)