U.S. student protests continue, with over 270 arrests on weekend

Public safety aides are seen on campus at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), in California, the United States, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua)

SACRAMENTO, the United States, April 29 (Xinhua) -- From East Coast to West, U.S. student protesters showing solidarity with Palestinians showed no sign of slacking off, with more than 270 people arrested over the weekend, despite warnings of disciplinary actions and even criminal charges.

Pro-Palestinian protests continue roiling university campuses across the United States, as nearly 900 arrests have been reportedly made nationwide since New York police arrested more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University on April 18.

Over this weekend, demonstrators stayed in tent encampments set up on campuses, in parks and on streets. They share a similar demand, calling for universities to cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies that they say are enabling the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Early Saturday, police in riot gear cleared an encampment on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston. About 100 protesters were arrested and would be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At Washington University in St. Louis, more than 80 people were arrested on Saturday amid ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations, the university said in a statement.

On the same day, about 70 people were arrested while attending a protest at Arizona State University's Tempe campus, and another 23 people were arrested at Indiana University Bloomington, facing "charges ranging from criminal trespass to resisting law enforcement," according to both schools.

Sunday even witnessed a brief skirmish between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where a tent encampment was set up last week. Both sides remained peaceful until Sunday as the size of the encampment expanded in recent days and counter-protesters have become increasingly vocal and visible on the campus.

Dueling demonstrations on the UCLA campus Sunday resulted in "physical altercations" between groups showing support for a growing encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters rallying around the university's Jewish students, local KABC television station reported.

The clash led to a larger police presence on the campus, and no arrests had been made, said the UCLA police department.

Also in Los Angeles, police responded to another protest at the University of Southern California (USC) Saturday night. A total of 93 people were arrested Wednesday night after the university ordered protesters at the campus's Alumni Park to disperse.

The university saw increased police strength Saturday night as the University Park campus was temporarily closed due to a "disturbance." The Los Angeles Police Department issued a "tactical alert" on Saturday amid the pro-Palestinian protest at the USC. No arrests have been reported as of Sunday.

Some school officials have blamed the intensifying protests for "professional organizers," saying these people had joined the ranks of student protesters on the campus.

In a statement on Saturday, Renata Nyul, Northeastern University's vice president for communications, said: "What began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern."

The official said those who produced a valid student ID had been released and would face disciplinary proceedings within the university.

U.S. universities have been cracking down on student protests over Israel's military actions in Gaza for months.

The latest run of protests was sparked by the April 18 arrests at Columbia University in New York City. The New York police's move backfired, inspiring students across the country. Since then, universities across more than 30 states have been swept by waves of protests.

Out of safety concerns, the USC leaders have decided to cancel the commencement ceremony for 2024 graduating students in May. Other schools have closed their campuses for the rest of the semester, turning to remote mode.

Under pressure, Portland State University in the State of Oregon has announced that it will pause receiving gifts and grants from the Boeing Company amid protests at the university.

The company says on its website that the Israel Defense Forces currently operates nine different Boeing products, and the company contributes 3.5 billion U.S. dollars to the Israeli economy.

In this photo taken on April 28, 2024, the pro-Palestine encampment on school campus is closed and all entrances to that area are blocked at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), in California, the United States. (Xinhua)

