California health department warns fake Botox injections causing hospitalizations, serious reactions

Xinhua) 09:02, May 09, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The California Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday to consumers seeking Botox injections and to healthcare providers, saying counterfeit Botox has been found in multiple states, CBS reported.

In a statement, the agency said injections of the counterfeit product being done in unlicensed and non-medical settings have already caused hospitalizations and other serious reactions.

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is investigating reports of harmful reactions among people who received injections of counterfeit or mishandled botulinum toxin, known as "Botox."

Many of the products being investigated are counterfeit or were administered in non-healthcare settings, such as homes and spas, or by an unlicensed or untrained individual, according to the CDC.

As of April 23, counterfeit Botox had sickened 22 people in 11 states, including California, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of counterfeit Botox are similar to botulism poisoning and include drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, slurred speech, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and generalized weakness.

