25 killed, thousands in hospital due to intense heatwave in Pakistan's Karachi

Xinhua) 16:58, June 26, 2024

ISLAMABAD, June 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 25 people were killed and thousands have been admitted to hospitals after suffering heatstroke during an intense heatwave in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi over the last three days, rescue teams and local media said on Tuesday.

Doctors said many patients became dehydrated due to the high temperatures and were discharged after receiving first aid.

However, some individuals with pre-existing conditions, such as heart ailments and cancer, are being kept in the hospital for further treatment, local media quoted hospital sources as saying.

According to Pakistan's Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark over the last three days, mainly due to the suspension of sea breeze to the city.

The weather department forecasts that sea breezes will resume in Karachi on Wednesday evening, leading to a gradual drop in temperature.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)