12 soldiers, 6 terrorists killed in clash in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 17:21, November 20, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Twelve soldiers and six terrorists were killed in a clash between security forces and militants in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Bannu district of the province, where terrorists "attempted to attack a joint check post" of the Pakistani army and paramilitary troops Frontier Constabulary, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said in the statement.

The attack triggered an exchange of fire, in which six terrorists were gunned down, and the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, forcing the terrorists to drive an explosive-laden vehicle to the perimeter wall of the post, the statement added.

The suicide blast led to the collapse of a portion of the perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the killing of the soldiers, the ISPR said.

A clearance operation was being conducted in the area.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)