Pakistan to launch military operation in Balochistan to curb terrorist organizations

Xinhua) 18:58, November 20, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has decided to launch a comprehensive military operation to curb active terrorist organizations in the country's southwest Balochistan province, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

A meeting of the National Action Plan Apex Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by ministers, the chief of Army Staff and other key officials, was convened on Tuesday night to assess the evolving security landscape and review the government's counter-terrorism measures, the statement said.

The participants of the meeting approved curbing terrorist organizations operating in Balochistan, including the Balochistan Liberation Army, the Balochistan Liberation Front, and the umbrella organization for multiple Baloch militant groups, Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar.

It was noted that the terrorist groups are targeting civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan's economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers, the statement added.

Revitalization of the National Counter Terrorism Authority and establishment of the National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center were also agreed upon, the statement said.

It was also decided to establish district coordination committees under provincial apex committees to ensure the implementation of directions received from federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister directed all stakeholders to pursue the outlined initiatives with vigor, ensuring timely implementation.

