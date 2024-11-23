UN chief condemns deadly attack in northwest Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:06, November 23, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday strongly condemned a deadly attack in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack, launched by gunmen, targeted three passenger vehicles on Thursday, reportedly killing at least 42 people and injuring 20 others.

The secretary-general stressed that attacks against civilians are unacceptable, said Stephane Dujarric, his spokesman, at a daily briefing.

Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Pakistan.

He called on the Pakistani government to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)