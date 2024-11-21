29 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 20:16, November 21, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-nine people were killed and 11 others injured in firing on three passenger coaches in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened in the tribal district of Kurram where the vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims were targeted, the official sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The passengers were on the way to Parachinar area of the district, from the country's east Punjab province when they were attacked, the sources added.

The killed and injured included women and kids, the sources said. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and directed the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack at the earliest.

