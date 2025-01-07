5 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

Xinhua) 09:54, January 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's east Punjab province on Monday, local reports said.

The incident occurred in Kot Addu district of the province where a passenger van overturned due to speeding, the reports added.

Rescue teams rushed to the site following the accident and shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital, the reports said.

