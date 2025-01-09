Type 052D guided-missile destroyers in live-fire training

China Military Online) 10:23, January 09, 2025

Type 052D guided-missile destroyer Nanjing (Hull 155) attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy maneuvers to the designated training area on November 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Chenping)

Type 052D guided-missile destroyer Lishui (Hull 157) attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy maneuvers to the designated training area on November 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Chenping)

A Type 052D guided-missile destroyer attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy fires its close-in weapon system at aerial targets during maritime training on November 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Chenping)

