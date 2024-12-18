Service ship in maritime training
A hospital ship and a speed boat attached to a service ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command maneuver at sea during a maritime search and rescue training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chu Chengtao)
