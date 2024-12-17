World’s largest-tonnage FPSO ship sets sail in Jiangsu, acting as ‘floating offshore refinery’

The world's largest-tonnage "Floating Production Storage and Offloading" ship, M026 FPSO, departed on December 16 from a dock at Qidong, Jiangsu Province. The convoy, spanning 784.2 meters in length, set a new record for towing operations along the Yangtze River. (Photo/CMG)

The world's largest-tonnage "Floating Production Storage and Offloading" ship, M026 FPSO, departed on Monday from a dock at Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China Media Group CMG reported. The convoy, spanning 784.2 meters in length, set a new record for towing operations along the Yangtze River.

The FPSO convoy comprises the M026 FPSO, along with patrol boats, tugboats, and escort vessels. The FPSO itself is 335.31 meters in length, 60 meters in width, and 33.515 meters in height.

The M026 FPSO ship was built by COSCO (Qidong) Offshore Engineering Co, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co. It is currently the world's largest-tonnage FPSO with the highest oil storage capacity, dubbed as a "floating offshore refinery."

According to the report, the M026 FPSO is destined for an ultra-deep-water oil development project in Brazil.

It can produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day, process 12 million standard cubic meters of natural gas, and store up to 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

