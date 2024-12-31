Minesweepers conduct training with minehunters

China Military Online) 11:18, December 31, 2024

Minesweeper Rudong (Hull 712) attached to a naval group under the Chinese PLA Navy sails in tandem with a minehunter during a maritime training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yi)

Minesweeper Renhuai (Hull 710) attached to a naval group under the Chinese PLA Navy fires its main gun during a maritime training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yi)

Minesweeper Zhenlai (Hull 714) attached to a naval group under the Chinese PLA Navy sails in formation with two minehunters during a maritime training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yi)

