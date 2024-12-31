Home>>
Minesweepers conduct training with minehunters
(China Military Online) 11:18, December 31, 2024
Minesweeper Rudong (Hull 712) attached to a naval group under the Chinese PLA Navy sails in tandem with a minehunter during a maritime training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yi)
Minesweeper Renhuai (Hull 710) attached to a naval group under the Chinese PLA Navy fires its main gun during a maritime training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yi)
Minesweeper Zhenlai (Hull 714) attached to a naval group under the Chinese PLA Navy sails in formation with two minehunters during a maritime training exercise in late November 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yi)
Photos
