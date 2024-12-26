China's first comprehensive deep-sea research vessel with global exploration and manned submersible capabilities sets sail

Tansuo 3, or Exploration 3, is delivered and launched from Nansha in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on December 26, 2024, according to China Central Television. (Photo/CCTV)

China's domestically designed and built deep-sea multi-functional research and archaeological vessel, Tansuo 3, or Exploration 3, was delivered and launched from Nansha in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday, according to China Central Television. The vessel is China's first all-purpose research vessel capable of global deep-sea exploration and supporting manned submersible operations in polar regions.

The vessel, measuring about 104 meters in length, has a displacement of about 10,000 tons and a top speed of 16 knots. It features dual-directional icebreaking capabilities at both its bow and stern, with a range of 15,000 nautical miles and a capacity to accommodate 80 personnel, the CCTV report said.

The Exploration 3 has integrated and developed with a full range of polar operation scientific research control equipment, China's largest domestically developed water-tight scientific research moon pool system, the deep-sea acoustic detection equipment for ice areas, communication and positioning equipment, and the ship's dynamic positioning system, all leveraging domestically developed technologies, according to the report.

During its research and construction process, various research institutions, enterprises, and universities collaborated to address critical technologies, overcoming monopolistic challenges in designing ice-capable vessels, precise dynamic positioning under icy conditions, and intelligent ship control technologies.

Being able to conduct both deep-sea scientific research and archaeological investigations, and summer scientific expeditions in polar regions, the Exploration 3 will extend China's manned submersible capabilities to cover all marine environments and strengthen its deep-sea archaeological operations, CCTV said.

