The Three Gorges Dam ship locks

(People's Daily App) 16:41, December 24, 2024

Completed in 2003, the Three Gorges Dam ship locks have the most consecutive stages of any lock in the world. The two-lane, five-stage locks stretch an impressive 6.4 kilometers. Taking 9 years to build, they have become an iconic attraction along the Yangtze River. Watch how cargo ships navigate the incredible five-stage locks.

