China's first homegrown Ro-Pax ferry delivered in S China
Crew members pose for a group photo during a delivery ceremony of China's first homegrown Ro-Pax ferry - GNV Polaris at Nansha port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The large Ro-Pax ferry GNV Polaris was delivered to Italian shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci on Thursday.
An interior view of China's first homegrown Ro-Pax ferry - GNV Polaris at Nansha port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
An interior view of China's first homegrown Ro-Pax ferry - GNV Polaris at Nansha port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
An interior view of China's first homegrown Ro-Pax ferry - GNV Polaris at Nansha port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
