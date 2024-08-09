Explosion rocks port in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 15:38, August 09, 2024

HANGZHOU, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A powerful explosion hit a container ship berthed at the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, local authorities said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)