Explosion rocks port in east China's Zhejiang

(Xinhua) 15:38, August 09, 2024

HANGZHOU, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A powerful explosion hit a container ship berthed at the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, local authorities said. 

