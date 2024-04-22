China's first deep-sea multi-functional vessel launched in S China

Ecns.cn) 13:14, April 22, 2024

China's first deep-sea multi-functional scientific investigation and cultural relic archaeological vessel is launched in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Wei)

The vessel reaches about 104 meters long and has a displacement of about 10,000 metric tons. It is designed to hit a maximum speed of 16 knots, equivalent to about 30 kilometers an hour.

