Unveiling the Fu Ship: A journey through ancient Chinese maritime marvels and ingenious navigation techniques

(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 10, 2024

The Fu Ship is a traditional Chinese junk with a rich history. The video provides an overview of the unique characteristics and design elements that set these ocean-going sailing ships apart from other maritime vessels. The video also highlights the fascinating techniques employed by ancient Chinese mariners to navigate the vast oceans without the aid of modern satellite technology.

