Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Hasina in enforced disappearances case

January 07, 2025

DHAKA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A special tribunal in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, has ordered an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 other people over incidents of enforced disappearances.

The two-member International Crimes Tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the warrant on Monday in Dhaka.

Hasina's former Defense Advisor, Major General (retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, Benazir Ahmed, are among the other suspects.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told journalists that they have applied for arrest warrants for a total of 12 people in a case of enforced disappearances.

"Among them, dismissed Major General Ziaul Ahsan has been ordered to be produced as he is behind the bar. Warrants have been issued for 11 more people," he said.

According to the prosecutor, the next hearing in the case has been fixed for Feb. 12.

Local media reported that Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 in 2024 after the collapse of her government.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi to send back Hasina to Dhaka from India.

Later, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that they had received the request for extradition of the ousted former Bangladeshi prime minister from Dhaka.

