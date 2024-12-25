Bangladesh's largest railway officially opens across its entire line to traffic

A man takes selfies with his child in front of the first train of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) at Dhaka station, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- With the first train decorated with colorful balloons and ribbons arriving at Dhaka station, Bangladesh's largest railway Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) officially opened across its entire line to traffic here Tuesday.

The PBRLP, one of the significant projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Bangladesh, was built by the China Railway Group Limited (CREC) and funded by the Export-Import Bank of China.

The railway, known locally as the "Dream Road," stretches approximately 170 km. Following its opening, travel time between the capital Dhaka and the southwestern city of Jashore will be reduced from the original 10 hours to just three hours. Additionally, the railway is expected to significantly boost economic development in the regions along its route, directly benefiting a population of 80 million and driving Bangladesh's economic growth by 1.5 percentage points.

"This is a happy moment for us as Bangladesh enters new railway connectivity via Padma Bridge," Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Railway, said at the opening ceremony.

Md. Fahimul Islam, secretary of the Ministry of Railways, said that this commercial operation of this new train is not just the beginning of a new segment, but opens a transformative chapter in the history of Bangladesh railway.

"We are grateful for the collaboration of China, whose financing and well-structured construction have been instrumental in implementing this project," the secretary said, adding "This project highlights the friendship between our two countries, mutual respect, shared goals, and vision for sustainable development."

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that PBRLP is a good example of China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation. "China is willing to continue to carry out follow-up cooperation with Bangladesh on the project, to bring greater economic and social benefits to the railway."

China is willing to continue to do its best to support Bangladesh's development and work with Bangladesh to advance cooperation in railway and other infrastructure construction, Yao said.

"China will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to make deep contributions in Bangladesh, assist Bangladesh in achieving industrial upgrading and export diversification, and make more contributions to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and improving the well-being of the Bangladeshi people," said the Chinese ambassador.

The rail link, which started construction in July 2018, has passed through the Padma Bridge, the largest of its kind in Bangladesh, built by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group. It will serve as a vital channel that connects Dhaka and more than 20 districts in the southern area of Bangladesh, and will also be an important part of the trans-Asian railway network to promote regional connectivity and economic development of Bangladesh.

The first train of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) is pictured at Dhaka station, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua)

People taking the first train of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) arrive at Dhaka station, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua)

People are pictured inside a train of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) at Dhaka station, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua)

People board a train of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua)

