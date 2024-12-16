Bangladesh plans national election by late 2025 or mid 2026

Xinhua) 14:40, December 16, 2024

DHAKA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Monday said it may be possible to hold the next national elections at the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

"The election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026," he said in a televised speech to the nation at 10 a.m. local time on Monday marking the country's Victory Day.

Yunus said he repeatedly appealed to all to arrange the elections after completing all the necessary major reforms.

But, due to political consensus, it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025 after completing minor reforms based on the preparation of an accurate voter list, he said.

Yunus urged the Election Commission and all social institutions and political parties to take various creative programs to achieve this goal.

He suggested creating such a tradition that first-time voters in all elections, including local government polls, will ensure about 100 percent voting in all centers.

"If we can ensure this, no government in the future will dare to snatch the people's voting rights," the chief adviser added.

Bangladeshi economist Yunus took oath as the head of the country's interim government on Aug. 8.

