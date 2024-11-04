Bangladesh records highest single-day toll of 10 dengue deaths

Xinhua) 13:07, November 04, 2024

DHAKA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh recorded its highest single-day toll of 10 dengue deaths on Saturday, bringing the tally to 310, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed 1,348 more new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday, raising the total number of the cases of the mosquito-borne disease to 63,165 this year.

The Dengue-related deaths this year included 134 in October, 80 in September, 27 in August and 12 in July.

Bangladesh logged 1,705 dengue-related deaths in 2023, marking the highest annual death toll. In comparison, there were 281 dengue-related deaths reported in 2022 and 179 in 2019.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. The disease causes an acute illness with symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)