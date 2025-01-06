"Carpet town" busy with production for orders before upcoming Spring Festival holidays in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:07, January 06, 2025

A worker attaches labels to carpets exported to the United States at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. Carpet enterprises are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays in Cuihuangkou Town, which is known as the "carpet town" and has more than 100 years of carpet production history. At present, there are more than 1,200 carpet enterprises in the town, with an annual carpet production of hundreds of millions of pieces, and 25,000 local employees, accounting for about 50 percent of the town's population. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker packs carpets at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker cuts carpets at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker lays out threads on the sewing machine at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows factories of carpet manufacturers in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker overlocks the carpet at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker overlocks the carpet at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker pulls carpets at a carpet company in Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

